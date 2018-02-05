VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd - Weekly Net Asset Value(s)

05 February 2018

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited ("the Company' or "VOF')

LEI No.: 2138007UD8FBBVAX9469

Estimated weekly net asset value ("NAV')



VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited, a London Stock Exchange Main Market traded investment company established to target key growth segments in Vietnam, and managed by VinaCapital (the "Manager'), announces that, as at its close of business on 02 February 2018, its unaudited, estimated net asset value was USD1.19 billion or USD6.01 per share (Sterling equivalent at that date was GBP842.7 million or GBP4.25 per share). On a per share basis, this figure represents a week-over-week decrease of 3.2% in USD terms and a year-to-date increase of 26.9% in USD terms for the 2018 fiscal year ended 30 June 2018.

The estimated weekly NAV stated in this announcement has been produced by the Manager based on estimated valuations and accordingly the Company accepts no responsibility for the accuracy of the estimated weekly NAV figure given, and neither is any responsibility implied. The actual month end NAV in any month may vary from the estimated weekly NAV's provided in the relevant month. Accordingly, no reliance should be placed on the estimated weekly NAV and it has been provided for indicative purposes only. The Company's unaudited Net Asset Value as at the end of each month will continue to be published on or around the 10th of each month.

The estimated weekly NAV is prepared by the Manager based on the following valuation guidelines:

Listed equities are marked to market, based on the closing price of the last trading day of the prior week, provided by the Vietnam stock exchanges (the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange and the Hanoi Stock Exchange).

stock exchanges (the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange and the Hanoi Stock Exchange). Unlisted Securities are based on the average of up to three independent broker quotes for the last trading day of the prior week to the extent available, or the last available price. Note that Unlisted Securities include over-the-counter (OTC) traded securities and unlisted securities publicly traded on the Unlisted Public Companies Market (UPCoM) of the Hanoi Stock Exchange.

Non-publicly traded investments, including private equity and direct real estate investments, and operating assets may be adjusted for any impairment, loss or disposal.

Cash is based on cash in the bank at the close of the prior trading week and may be adjusted for receivables and accruals.

The Vietnam Dong (VND) foreign exchange rate is based on the daily reference rate provided by Vietcombank as of the date of the weekly NAV. The British Sterling (GBP) and US Dollar (USD) exchange rates are based on the Reuters reference rate of the same day.

More information on the Company is available at vof-fund.com.

Enquiries:

Jonathan Viet Luu / Joel Weiden

VinaCapital Investment Management Limited

+84 28 3821 9930

jonathan.luu@vinacapital.com / joel.weiden@vinacapital.com





David Benda / Hugh Jonathan

Numis Securities Limited, Broker

+44 20 7260 1000

funds@numis.com



Franczeska Hanford / Andy Dovey

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited, Company Secretary

+44 14 8174 5001

fk26@ntrs.com



Edward Gascoigne-Pees

Camarco, Public Relations (London)

+44 20 3757 4980

ed.gascoigne-pees@camarco.co.uk