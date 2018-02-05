Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2018) - SBD Capital Corp. (CSE: SBD) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has been accepted for listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"), and its common shares commenced trading on February 2, 2018 on the CSE under the symbol "SBD".

