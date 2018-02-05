Active-Investors: Free Research Report as K12's Diluted EPS Grew 10%

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 05, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=LRN. The Company posted its second quarter fiscal 2018 (Q2 FY18) financial results on January 25, 2018. The leading online curriculum providers' earnings surpassed market expectations. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, K12 most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=LRN

Earnings Highlights and Summary

During the second quarter of the fiscal year 2018, K12 posted net sales of $217.21 million compared to $221.09 million in Q2 FY17, reflecting a decrease of 1.75%. K12's sales decline was largely a result of positive performance in Managed Public Schools, offset by lower performance in Institutional business. The Company's revenue numbers fell short of analysts' estimates by $3.70 million.

The Company's gross margin was 35.90% in the reported quarter, down 190 basis points due to the lower mix of institutional revenues. The Company's selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) amounted to $61.96 million in the reported quarter compared to $62.35 million in the year ago same period, decreasing 0.63% on a y-o-y basis. The Company's operating profit was $13.71 million in Q2 FY18 compared to $18.32 million in Q2 FY17, decreasing 25.15% on a y-o-y basis. The decline in the expenses was due to strong cost controls across the organization. The Company's adjusted operating income was $20.93 million in Q2 FY18 compared to $22.92 million in Q2 FY17, decreasing 8.68% on a y-o-y basis. K12's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) was $39.48 million in the reported quarter compared to $41.62 million in Q2 FY17, declining 5.13% on a y-o-y basis.

K12's net income was $13.26 million in the reported quarter compared to $11.65 million in Q2 FY17, increasing 13.79% on a y-o-y basis. The Company's earnings per share (EPS) were $0.33 in Q2 FY18 compared to $0.30 in the second quarter of the previous fiscal year, increasing 10% on a y-o-y basis. The earnings numbers beat analysts' estimates of $0.24 per share.

Segment Details

K12 has three business segments, namely: (i) Managed Public School Programs segment, (ii) Institutional segment, and (iii) Private Pay Schools segment.

The Managed Public School Programs segment reported net sales of $183.39 million in Q2 FY18 compared to $182.40 million in Q2 FY17, reflecting a growth of 0.55% versus the year ago comparable period. The segment's enrollment was $108.50 million in Q2 FY18 compared to $106.20 million in Q2 FY17, increasing 2.17% on a y-o-y basis. The segment's revenue per enrollment was $1.69 million in the reported quarter compared to $1.72 million in Q2 FY17, decreasing 1.57% on a y-o-y basis.

The Institutional segment posted net sales of $25.43 million in Q2 FY18 compared to $30.40 million in Q2 FY17, decreasing 16.37% on a y-o-y basis. The decline was as a result of sales execution not being as effective as it needed to be, especially during last summer's selling season. The segment's enrollment was $23.90 million in Q2 FY18 compared to $28.70 million in Q2 FY17, decreasing 16.27% on a y-o-y basis. The segment's revenue per enrollment was $0.59 million in the reported quarter compared to $0.61 million in Q2 FY17, decreasing 4.72% on a y-o-y basis.

The Private Pay Schools segment's net sales advanced 1.22% to $8.39 million on a y-o-y basis in the reported quarter compared to $8.29 million in Q2 FY17.

Cash Matters

As on December 31, 2017, K12 had cash and cash equivalents of $189.50 million compared to $182.15 million as on December 31, 2016. The Company's cash outflow from operating activities was $2.74 million in the reported quarter compared to a cash inflow of $10.25 million in Q2 FY17.

Outlook

For the third quarter of the fiscal year 2018, the Company is expecting sales to be in the range of $224.00 million - $230.00 million, and adjusted operating income to be in the band of $25.00 million - $27.00 million. The Company's capital expenditure is projected to be in the range of $9.00 million - $11.00 million.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 02, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, K12's stock declined 2.97%, ending the trading session at $16.97.

Volume traded for the day: 160.93 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 159.22 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 6.93%; previous three-month period - up 5.27%; and year-to-date - up 6.73%

After last Friday's close, K12's market cap was at $722.92 million.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 89.79.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Education & Training Services industry.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors