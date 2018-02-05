VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - February 05, 2018) -Advanced Proteome Therapeutics Corporation ("APC" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: APC) (FRANKFURT: 0E8) is pleased to announce that the Japanese Patent Office has decided to grant a patent for APC's Japanese Patent Application No. :2015-511804, titled "Site specific Labeling and Targeted Delivery of Proteins for the Treatment of Cancer".

The present invention relates to the formation of conjugates from proteins, chemically modified for linkage to anticancer drugs, with affinities to biomarkers on cancer cell surfaces. It provides and specifies new compositions, methods and combinations for tumor, and tumor vasculature targeting and cancer treatment.

"We are excited to announce the Japanese Patent Office has granted us this patent," commented Randal Chase, CEO of Advanced Proteome Therapeutics. "This patent represents additional opportunities beyond just the North American market for advancing our relationships with the global biotech and pharmaceutical communities."

This patent is one of a series of filings by APC covering technology and compositions related to the development of new anticancer therapies.

ABOUT THE COMPANY:

Advanced Proteome Therapeutics Corporation is developing a proprietary technology to directly target cancerous tumors and avoid destroying normal cells. This type of agent is capable of greater potency, higher specificity, and lower toxicity than other therapies that can also attack healthy cells. Advanced Proteome is working to streamline the process by which these agents are prepared, which to date, has been extremely cumbersome, limiting their potential. www.advancedproteome.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This communication contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the Company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "will", "should", "future", "potential" or similar expressions or by a general discussion of the Company's strategies, plans or intentions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause our actual results of operations, financial position, earnings, achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, earnings or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, prospective investors and partners are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. We disclaim any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments.

