Panalpina full-year results on March 7, 2018

The 2017 full-year results of the Panalpina Group will be published at 07:00 CET on Wednesday, March 7, 2018. An analyst conference will take place at SIX Swiss Exchange Convention Point, Pfingstweidstrasse 110, 8005 Zürichat 15:30 CET.

NOTE: This is a new location and later time than usual .

You have three options for following the presentation and Q&A session:

1) Join via telephone: This option is recommended if you plan to ask live questions during the Q&A session. An operator will register you and join you to the call.

Dial-in details:

Switzerland: +41 (0)58 310 50 00 Germany: +49 (0)69 505 0 0082 United Kingdom: +44 (0)207 107 0613 United States: +1 (1)631 570 5613 Singapore: +65 3158 0802

2) Join via webcast: With this option you will see the presentation slides, accompanied by the live audio. It does not require pre-registration; however you cannot ask questions during the Q&A session.

Click (here: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/panalpina/mediaframe/22885/indexr.html) to access the webcast.

The recorded webcast will be accessible for one month after the conference.

3) Attend in person:

If you would like to attend the conference in person, please register by sending an email to(ir@panalpina.com: mailto:ir@panalpina.com) before February 23.

About Panalpina

The Panalpina Group is one of the world's leading providers of supply chain solutions. The company combines its core products of Air Freight, Ocean Freight, as well as Logistics and Manufacturing to deliver globally integrated, tailor-made end-to-end solutions for eleven core industries. Drawing on in-depth industry know-how and customized IT systems, Panalpina manages the needs of its customers' supply chains, no matter how demanding they might be. Energy and Project Solutions is a specialized service for the energy and capital projects sector. The Panalpina Group operates a global network with some 500 offices in more than 70 countries, and it works with partner companies in another 100 countries. Panalpina employs approximately 14,500 people worldwide who deliver a comprehensive service to the highest quality standards - wherever and whenever.

(www.panalpina.com: http://www.panalpina.com)

For more details, please contact:

Investor Relations

Robert Erni

Tel. +41 61 226 11 25

(ir@panalpina.com: mailto:ir@panalpina.com)