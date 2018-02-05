AirFuel Alliance Launches Developer Program for Next-Gen Wireless Charging with First Developer Event in China

Program provides resources, tools and technical support to accelerate integration and market adoption of Resonant technology

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AirFuel' Alliance, the authority on next-generation wireless power technology and standards, is launching a new AirFuel Developer Program and Developers Forum to make it easier for companies around the world to design, develop, and bring to market products with AirFuel Resonant and RF technologies.

The AirFuel Developer Program includes online and hands-on support to help foster innovation and create a broader ecosystem of commercialized products and public infrastructure solutions, beginning with Resonant technology. It will incorporate several of AirFuel's existing development initiatives, such as product testing and certification, with new developer support and resources that make it faster and more cost-effective to certify and bring to market Resonant and RF-based solutions.

AirFuel has also created a new, annual AirFuel Developers Forum. Thethree-day event (day one is open to the public; days two and three are for AFA members) takes place March 14-16, 2018 at the Kempinski Hotel Shenzhen in Shenzhen, China and features speakers from Energous, EPC, Huawei, IDC, Qualcomm, and WiTricity, to name a few.

Using a combination of demos, working sessions, technical deep dives, and case studies, this year's Forum will introduce OEMs, ODMs, and designers to industry experts and focus on how to integrate Resonant technology into their products. Attendees will learn about key features and benefits of AirFuel Resonant, system architecture and key performance indicators, good design practices, standards compliance and interoperability testing, and regulatory testing and certification. Tickets are $99 for Day One and $149 for Days Two & Three. Registration information can be found at: https://www.airfuel.org/build-with-airfuel/developer-program/developers-forum/

The first Developer Forum is being held in China to underscore the momentum for AirFuel Resonant technology in that region. AirFuel has seen a significant increase in Resonant product and infrastructure development throughout Southeast China and Taiwan and there are tens of thousands more expected in 2018. By 2021, projections show Resonant adoption growing over 240 percent, with major expansions in hospitality, dining, travel and automotive industries, worldwide.

"When it comes to wireless charging, delivering a compelling end-user experience is the key to driving consumer adoption," said Sanjay Gupta, President, AirFuel Alliance. "AirFuel Resonant provides consumers with the wireless charging experience they are looking for - including larger charging surfaces, the ability to charge through work surfaces, and support for simultaneous charging of multiple devices. And now, AirFuel's Developer Program makes it easier for companies to bring these new enhanced experiences to market."

For more information on the AirFuel Developer Program and the AirFuel Developers Forum visit:https://www.airfuel.org/build-with-airfuel/

