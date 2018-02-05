Global Preclinical CRO Market Analysis 2014-2017 with Forecasts to 2025 - Rise in the Number of Complex Drugs Entering Preclinical Trials

DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Preclinical CRO Market Analysis By Service Type (Bioanalysis & DMPK Studies, Toxicology Testing, Other Preclinical Services), By End-use, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global preclinical CRO market is anticipated to reach USD 6.6 billion by 2025.

The market is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to rise in R&D expenditure on early stage development as well as increase in number of drugs in preclinical phase. Hence, increase in outsourcing penetration is further expected to contribute to the growing demand of life science companies for outsourced preclinical services.

Rise in the number of complex drugs entering preclinical trial and growing pressure to curb R&D expenses are expected to contribute to the growing demand for quality CROs, thereby contributing to the market growth. As per Servier Research Institute, issues related to nonclinical toxicology testing results in a 50% failure rate in the early stage development phase. High failure rate in this phase is expected to contribute to the demand for early stage development CROs during the forecast period.

Rise in outsourcing of R&D and growing competency of CROs are expected to further contribute to the growing demand for early stage development CROs by life science companies. CRO's such as Charles River Laboratories and LabCorp specialize in early phase development services. Vendors in emerging countries, such as India and China, provide quick preclinical services at lower costs, which contributes to the outsourcing of R&D.

Further Key Findings From the Study Suggest:

Toxicology testing held the largest share in the service segment as of 2016 and is expected to dominate over the forecast period. The attrition of drugs due to toxicity is fueling demand for outsourcing of preclinical studies to CROs, which offer end-to-end services, including toxicology testing.

Biopharmaceutical companies are the major clients for preclinical vendors and held the highest share in the end-use segment in 2016 and is expected to dominate over the forecast period.

North America is expected to dominate preclinical CRO market over the forecast period owing to local presence of established early development CRO's, such as Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.; Laboratory Corporation of America; and Envigo. In addition, better quality of work, established scientific experience, economic stability, and better logistics are other major factors for dominance of the region in the global preclinical trial outsourcing market.

Some of the key players in the preclinical CRO market are Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.; Laboratory Corporation of America; Envigo; Eurofins Scientific; PRA Health Science, Inc.; Wuxi AppTec; Medpace, Inc.; Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC; and Paraxel International Corporation

Companies Mentioned



Envigo Corporation.

MPI Research

Eurofins Scientific

PRA Health Sciences Inc

Wuxi AppTec

Medpace Inc.

Pharmaceutical Product Development (PPD) LLC

PARAXEL International Corporation

ICON Plc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot



Chapter 2. Methodology and Scope

2.1. Information Procurement

2.2. Data Analysis

2.3. Market Formulation & Validation

2.4. Approaches for Market Estimation



Chapter 3. Preclinical CRO Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

3.2. Market Driver Analysis

3.3. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.4. SWOT Analysis, by Factor

3.5. Industry Analysis - Porter's



Chapter 4. Preclinical CRO: Service Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Preclinical CRO Market Share, 2016 & 2025

4.2. Market Size, Estimates & Forecasts, and Trend Analyses, 2014 to 2025 for the following products:



Chapter 5. Preclinical CRO: End-Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Preclinical CRO Market Share, 2016 & 2025

5.2. Market Size, Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2014 to 2025 for the following end users:



Chapter 6. Preclinical CRO: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Preclinical CRO Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2016 & 2025

6.2. North America

6.3. Europe

6.4. Asia Pacific

6.5. Latin America

6.6. MEA



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Strategy Framework

7.2. Company Profiles



