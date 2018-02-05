ELISA MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS RELEASE 5 FEBRUARY 2018 AT 3:00 PM



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Mäenpää Pasi Position: Other senior manager -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 743700TU2S3DXWGU7H32_20180205093350_6 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: Elisa Oyj LEI: 743700TU2S3DXWGU7H32 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2018-02-05 Nature of the transaction: Receipt of a Share-Based Incentive or Remuneration Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007884 Volume: 10102 Unit price: 0.00000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 10102 Volume weighted average price: 0.00000 Euro



