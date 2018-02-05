The following information is based on a press release from the company on February 2, 2018 and may be subject to change.



The voluntary, recommended public takeover of Nets A/S (NETS, DK0060745370) by Evergood 5 A/S has received acceptances representing 94.1% of entire share capital in NETS (excluding treasury shares).



In accordance to the "Rules for the Construction and Maintenance of the VINX All-Share, Benchmark, Tradable and Sector Indexes", Version 2.2, rule 5.9, NASDAQ OMX Global Index Group will remove NETS from VINX Benchmark index effective February 8, 2018. Last inclusion date for NETS will be February 7, 2018. There will be no replacement of the constituent in the index until the next semi-annual review is effective.



