Bamboo and BBOXX launch pioneering platform aimed at providing developmental infrastructure for off-grid energy services.A new pioneering platform called BEAM has been launched today in Sub-Saharan Africa and Asia. The platform, which is the first of its kind, is set to revolutionize access to energy for millions in regions where it is unreliable. The two companies are set to deploy via BEAM $50 million in equity for distributed energy service companies (DESCO), and is to further unlock more debt capital. The platform is a result of the synergy between Bamboo Capital Partners, a private equity ...

