sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 05.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

30,24 Euro		-0,41
-1,34 %
WKN: 860913 ISIN: US8081941044 Ticker-Symbol: SLH 
Aktie:
Branche
Kunststoffe
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
A SCHULMAN INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
A SCHULMAN INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,604
30,748
16:15
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
A SCHULMAN INC
A SCHULMAN INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
A SCHULMAN INC30,24-1,34 %