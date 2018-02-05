International Plastics Supplier Builds a 'Smart Treasury' Using Kyriba's Enterprise Platform

Kyriba, the #1 global provider of cloud treasury and financial management solutions, today announced that its client A. Schulman has won Treasury Management International's (TMI) prestigious Corporate Innovation Award for Treasury Technology. The company was recognized by the judges for its achievement in building a modern treasury and finance operation, working with key global banks, and generating significant savings and tax efficiencies for the company.

"We are extremely honored to have won the TMI Award," said Nicolas Tusseau, Global In-House Bank Manager at A. Schulman. "The award recognizes the dedication of A. Schulman's treasury team and our consultants to modernize our treasury operations. Kyriba's technology enables our team to automate, standardize and build strategic processes to keep pace with the fast moving demands from our organization."

Notable achievements of A. Schulman's treasury transformation include:

$2.5 million (USD) saved in operational efficiencies, time and resource savings

$91 million of global cash consolidation to the in-house bank

27 bank systems eliminated globally

84 bank accounts closed through rationalization

Improved visibility and control over cash and risk

Read the full case study here.

"We are delighted to announce A. Schulman as winners of the Corporate Innovation Awards for Treasury Technology, who, in partnership with Kyriba, underwent a major global treasury transformation, with impressive results from in-house banking, cash pooling and multilateral netting processes," said Robin Page, CEO and publisher of Treasury Management International. "The intelligent automation, and new strategy for liquidity management delivered remarkable efficiencies and financial savings for the organization."

For more information about the award, go to Treasury Management International.

"We congratulate A. Schulman's treasury team for this outstanding recognition and for demonstrating a strong commitment to innovation," said Jean-Luc Robert, chairman and CEO at Kyriba. "Their achievements show global treasury teams the power and ability that cloud treasury and finance technology can deliver to drive impactful business results."

To learn more about Kyriba, visit www.kyriba.com.

