London stocks were trading at eight-week lows by midday on Monday as investors fretted that the Federal Reserve might hike rates more than expected after last week's strong wage growth figures and following the release of disappointing UK services data. The FTSE 100 was down 1.3% to 7,350.55, while the pound was off 0.2% against the dollar and the euro at 1.4086 and 1.1308, respectively. Stocks in the US tumbled on Friday, with the Dow dropping 666 points as yields jumped after data showed the ...

