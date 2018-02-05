STOCKHOLM, Feb. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Clavister, a leader in high-performance network security solutions, drew its first tranche of funding from the European Investment Bank ("EIB") today under the finance contract dated December 18, 2017 (see related press release of the Summon to the EGM and the Press Conference and EIB signing ceremony). The total sum drawn today is €10m, out of the total €20m loan made available to ClavisterAB; the remaining two tranches amounts to up to €5m each. The use of proceeds of the loan is to support Clavister's growth ambitions, investing in further product development and innovation and significantly expanding the company's sales and marketing presence.

CONTACT:

For more information, please contact:

Håkan Mattisson, CFO Clavister Group

john.vestberg@clavister.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/clavister/r/first-tranche-of--20m-european-investment-bank-loan-drawn-today,c2445154

The following files are available for download: