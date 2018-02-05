sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 05.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 3545 ISIN: LU000000EIB0 Ticker-Symbol: - 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht börsennotiert
05.02.2018 | 14:12
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

First Tranche of €20m European Investment Bank Loan Drawn Today

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Clavister, a leader in high-performance network security solutions, drew its first tranche of funding from the European Investment Bank ("EIB") today under the finance contract dated December 18, 2017 (see related press release of the Summon to the EGM and the Press Conference and EIB signing ceremony). The total sum drawn today is €10m, out of the total €20m loan made available to ClavisterAB; the remaining two tranches amounts to up to €5m each. The use of proceeds of the loan is to support Clavister's growth ambitions, investing in further product development and innovation and significantly expanding the company's sales and marketing presence.

CONTACT:

For more information, please contact:
Håkan Mattisson, CFO Clavister Group
john.vestberg@clavister.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/clavister/r/first-tranche-of--20m-european-investment-bank-loan-drawn-today,c2445154

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/9441/2445154/787072.pdf

PDF


© 2018 PR Newswire