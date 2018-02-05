

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Allergan plc (AGN) announced that Matthew Walsh has been appointed Executive Vice President and CFO. Walsh currently serves as the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Catalent, a role he assumed in 2008. Prior to joining Catalent, Walsh was President, Chief Financial Officer and Acting Chief Executive Officer at Escala Group, Inc.



'Matt Walsh is an experienced Chief Financial Officer with a strong track record of creating value for shareholders, including 14 years as a CFO with three public companies and ten years in health care as CFO at Catalent where he led their transformation under private equity, a successful IPO and numerous acquisition and divestiture transactions, all while driving sustained organic growth,' said Brent Saunders, CEO.



