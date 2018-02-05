Notification of changes to: Appendix 14 of the Clearing Rules of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets - Collateral List



Nasdaq Derivatives Market has decided to make changes to Appendix 14 of the Clearing Rules of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets - Collateral List



The following changes have been made:



Members and direct clearing participants whose total margin requirement (including all margin requirement accounts belonging to one member or direct clearing participant) exceeds 250 MSEK (or equivalent in any other currency) are not allowed to post more than 33% of their total collateral in securities issued by one collateral issuer (where a collateral issuer is defined so as to include all companies belonging to the same group of companies as the actual issuer). The limit applies to securities issued by credit institutions and corporates.



The changes will come into force 2018-02-05.



