OpenEBS Certified With Red Hat OpenShift, StackPointCloud, and IBM Cloud

Private Adoption of OpenEBS Continues to Accelerate

The momentum behind OpenEBS - a novel open source containerized storage project sponsored by MayaData - continues to accelerate.

In the twelve months since open sourcing, OpenEBS has become the most liked project of its type on GitHub with a substantial contributor and user community. Users are now talking at meet-ups around the world about how they use OpenEBS to simplify and improve the storage of important data created by microservices, whether running in enterprise data centers or on the cloud.

This success has not gone unnoticed by partners that use Kubernetes in their solutions.

Today MayaData, the company behind OpenEBS, has announced partnerships with Red Hat OpenShift and StackPointCloud, two of the leading Kubernetes based management platforms now available. OpenEBS was certified by both partners and now is an available default option for storage for the leading orchestration solution Kubernetes; OpenEBS runs on Kubernetes to provide storage to Kubernetes. Importantly, OpenEBS can run in conjunction with underlying shared storage to provide better control and performance while extending the life of existing shared storage systems. Technical leads from StackPointCloud and the OpenEBS community are doing two online Hangout / AMA sessions to demonstrate OpenEBS on StackPointCloud serving Jenkins and other workloads on Friday Feb 16, 2018.

In addition, OpenEBS was recently validated on the latest IBM Cloud Private v2.1.0.1.

Murat Karslioglu, VP Solutions of MayaData, said: "IBM Cloud Private delivers a single platform located behind your firewall where extra attention to security, speed, and control is a requirement. Thanks to the granular storage policies and security features, OpenEBS plays an important role in integration with private and hybrid clouds. We will continue to support our community by expanding our portfolio of certified solutions and partnering with leading workload vendors."



Matt Baldwin, CEO of StackPointCloud, said: "We're excited about partnering with OpenEBS to significantly improve the experience of running stateful workloads on Kubernetes. The user interest in this containerized storage approach is large and growing."

Evan Powell, CEO of MayaData, said: "OpenEBS shows the power of Kubernetes as a fundamental part of storage and data management. With containerized storage like OpenEBS your storage intelligence, the controller, itself is containerized and orchestrated by Kubernetes. Data is kept locally where possible even if it is eventually backed by a shared storage system. A big thank you to the StackPointCloud, OpenShift, and IBM Cloud Private User communities for their support and feedback as we work together."

About OpenEBS (http://www.openebs.io )

OpenEBS (@openebs) addresses the challenge of large scale storage management faced by many container users as they move mission critical, stateful workloads onto containers running in a multi-cloud and hybrid environment. OpenEBS works seamlessly with Kubernetes and containerized the storage controller itself. OpenEBS is available under the Apache 2 license and is primarily sponsored by MayaData.

About MayaData (www.mayadata.io )

MayaData's vision is that data management for containers and cloud lock-in can be solved thanks to open source projects like Kubernetes and OpenEBS and cloud based software that delivers analytics, ChatOps, and automation. MayaData sponsors the OpenEBS project, contributes to Kubernetes, and recently released a free version of MayaOnline for cross cloud visibility, control and automation of the data layer.

