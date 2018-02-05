Christie to showcase new solutions from across its Portfolio at ISE 2018

WOKINGHAM,England, Feb. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Christiewill be demonstrating its expertise and manufacturing excellence across a broad range of audiovisual solutions at ISE 2018. Visitors to Stand 1-H70 will get the opportunity to preview the company's latest development in AV-over-IP system architecture and performance, the newest laser phosphor projectors in the Christie stable, plus a brand new videowall solution and the latest extra narrow pixel pitch display range.

Christie Terra is a complete native 4K, 4:4:4 content delivery system - from player to display - which helps customersleverage the benefits of AV-over-IP systems. Built on standardized SDVoE technology for maximum compatibility, it delivers a standardized approach to maximize the scale, scope and user-experience while maintaining the integrity of a creator's source material without degradation, compression or latency. Terra supports video formats up to 4K at 60Hz and provides unprecedented transport and processing of uncompressed, zero-frame latency, artefact-free video over affordable 10G Ethernet components. Visit the stand to see how with the launch of Terra, Christie has marked the beginning of a new way of working that streamlines, enhances and improves AV distribution, processing and management in ways that have never before been possible.

The new ChristieCrimson Series of 3DLPlaser phosphor projectorsdeliverup to25,000 ISO lumens, 60Hzprocessing,andChristieBoldColorTechnologyin acompact and rugged packagewithalow cost of ownership for rental, staging and fixed installation customers.Users will appreciate the ultra-fast processing ofChristieTruLife'electronics and built-in warp and blend capabilities ofChristie Twist'. Moreover, by addingChristie Mystique, users will reduce multiple projector calibration times from hours to minutes, saving both time andlabourcosts.Designed with the technician inmind, the Crimson Series is built-tough and is easy to ship, handle and install thanks to its compact form factor, quiet operation and 360-degree orientation. Featuring an IP5Xsealed, solid-state laser light source, Crimson projectors provide years of reliable, low-cost, and virtually maintenance-free operation while delivering vibrant, lifelikecolours. With its long-lasting brightness, rock-solid reliability,the Crimson Series combines the best in laser phosphor technology with the brightness and colour that both fixed and live events stagers demand in today's ever-evolving marketplace. Christie is excited to see what its customers think of this new projector series at ISE 2018.

The new ChristieVelvet/b> CorePlus LED video walls deliver unparalleled design flexibility for a value-priced LED video wall solution. Ranging in pixel pitches from 1.2 to 4.0 millimetres, the single architecture scales easily to popular resolutions including 4K, is fully customizable with remote and on-board options, and can be both installed and serviced from either the front or back. Perfect for public spaces, casinos, theme parks, houses of worship, broadcast, control rooms, and conference rooms among many other applications, its direct mount system allows for a narrow installed depth of less than 100 millimetres. CorePlus includes a direct mount system, making for quick and easy installation directly onto flat walls - eliminating the need for an additional mounting structure and thereby further reducing total system cost. Moreover, with the new E600 Controller, end users can easily scale to 4K at 60Hz.

Also compatible with the E600 controller is theApex0.9mm LEDvideo wall , a new member of the ChristieVelvetApex Series. Now available in ultra-fine pixel pitches from 0.9mm to 2.5mm and featuring a 16:9 aspect ratio, the Apex Series displays content in impeccable detail, making it the ideal choice for applications where image quality and clarity is paramount.The new offering allows for scaling to popular resolutions in a smaller square metrearea as well as reducing optimum and minimum viewing distances.The Apex Series offers a proprietary solution of high quality components that work as a system to provide the highest visual experience, maximize display time, and ensure complete peace of mind, unmatched by other LED displays.

Visitors to the stand will also get an opportunity to previewthe full range ofChristie's GS Series ofhighbrightness, affordablelaser phosphor projectors. The latest additions, the two630-GS models,jointhefull GS Seriesin providing a compelling showcase of sophisticated, high brightness projectionforthe user or integrator wanting market-leading performance combined with a low cost of ownership. Availableineither HD (1920x1080)or WUXGA (1920x1200) resolution, the units offerultra-quiet operation,compact design and versatility andcan be installed in demanding spaces, closer to the audience, without impacting the audience experience.Customers from business to staging events and beyond should drop by the Christie stand to see how they can will benefit from theall-around premium performance and reliability in high-usage environments the GS Series delivers.

All these products and more will be on show at stand 1H-70 at ISE 2018 in Amsterdam

www.christiedigital.com/emea/about-christie/tradeshows-and-events/ise-2018

About Christie/b>

Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc. is a global visual and audio technologies company and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ushio Inc., Japan (JP:6925). Consistently setting the standards by being the first to market some of the world's most advanced projectors, complete system displays, and cinema audio solutions; Christie is recognized as one of the most innovative visual technology companies in the world. From retail displays to Hollywood, mission critical command centres to classrooms and training simulators, Christie display solutions and projectors capture the attention of audiences around the world with dynamic and stunning images, accompanied by awe-inspiring sound. Visit www.christiedigital.com /emea .

"Christie" is a trademark of Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc., registered in the United States of America and certain other countries.

DLPis a registered trademark of Texas Instruments

SDVoE is a trademark of the SDVoE Alliance.

Visit Christie at Stand 1-H70