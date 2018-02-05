

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sysco Corp. (SYY) announced earnings for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $347.14 million, or $0.66 per share. This was higher than $318.79 million, or $0.58 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.65 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.1% to $14.41 billion. This was up from $13.46 billion last year.



Sysco Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $347.14 Mln. vs. $318.79 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.9% -EPS (Q2): $0.66 vs. $0.58 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.65 -Revenue (Q2): $14.41 Bln vs. $13.46 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 7.1%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX