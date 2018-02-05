Christie Boxer is now the first projector to deliver direct interface with SDVoE system over 10G Ethernet

AMSTERDAM, Feb. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --ISE -- The Christie Boxer 3DLPprojector, an industry game changer when introduced three years ago, is now more powerful and flexible than ever thanks to its ability to deliver direct interfacing of 4K audio visual content, processing, and control over 10G Ethernet. The Christie Terra SDVoE input board for Boxer continues Christie's SDVoE leadership and changes the game for AV system designs and solutions by migrating everything onto the network, integrating all media and control onto a single system using a single cable.

With Christie Boxer now accepting SDVoE content over 10G Ethernet, the quality, efficiency, flexibility, performance, and scalability of migrating AV onto the network means a brand new, better AV solution.

"Christie Boxer is the first projector that integrates directly to an Ethernet network to accept real-time, 4K/60 AV content and control using SDVoE. The input board supports onboard processing and eliminates the need to purchase an external SDVoE receiver, and install, wire and power it locally to the projector," said Curtis Lingard, senior product manager, Christie. "Christie is leading the AV industry and the SDVoE Alliance by introducing this solution, and the Terra SDVoE input board for Boxer is another step in the migration of AV systems directly onto networks."

As an SDVoE Alliance founder, Christie is leading the transition of AV systems from bandwidth-limited, scale-limited, circuit-switched signal infrastructures onto the limitless scalability, bandwidth and reach that Ethernet networks offer.

Christie Terra Transmitters, Receivers, and Controller all available in February 2018

System solutions incorporating the Christie Terra Transmitter, Receiver and Controller provide complete, secure operational control and management over SDVoE systems - making it perfect for entertainment, rental and staging, and large format display solutions as well as mission-critical environments such as government control rooms, telecommunications, the energy sector, intelligent transportations systems, and other high security environments.

Featuring an intuitive web-based programming interface, the Christie Terra Controller is easy to learn and use, simplifying and speeding up the installation, configuration, programming, management and operational tasks of SDVoE systems.

The redundant control configuration delivers continuous operation and system updates while the solid-state storage means no moving parts - ensuring long-term reliability without compromise.

"By using Christie Terra Controller and the entire Christie Terra family, users can configure networked devices, control routing, configure audio, manage source and display configurations and easily scale visuals all from a single, easy-to-use programming interface," said Karl Johnson, senior product manager, Christie. "Terra Controller provides multi-level user access, encrypted control and system data, user access and operational system logging, strong password management and more to ensure the safeguarding of your information."

With a product range comprising various state-of-the-art displays, powerful processing and network-distributed collaboration solutions, Christie provides end-to-end solutions offering everything required to design and integrate feature-rich SDVoE systems that deliver uncompromised quality and performance from source to display.

The ChristieTerra family is built on standardized, affordable, off-the-shelf 10G SDVoE technology. This enables the signal distribution, control, processing and KVM (keyboard, video, mouse) of uncompressed, zero-frame latency audio and visual content over 10G Ethernet networks including artefact-free 4K at 60Hz video formats. The Terra system comprises three products: the transmitter, receiver and controller, which support switching, processing, and control among numerous sources and displays over great distances.

