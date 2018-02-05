

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $1.23 million, or $0.07 per share. This was higher than $0.86 million, or $0.05 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.07 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.9% to $21.11 million. This was up from $20.72 million last year.



NAPCO Security Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.23 Mln. vs. $0.86 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 43.0% -EPS (Q2): $0.07 vs. $0.05 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 40.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.07 -Revenue (Q2): $21.11 Mln vs. $20.72 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.9%



