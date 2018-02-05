

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were flat Monday morning as U.S. stocks were set for another drubbing.



Bolstered by safe haven demand, March gold was up $1 at $1338 an ounce.



The U.S. Purchasing Managers' Index or PMI for January will be published at 9.45 am ET. The economic analysts consensus is for 53.3, slightly down from 53.7 a month ago.



The ISM non-manufacturing index for January will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 56.2 , up from 55.9 in December.



TD Ameritrade's Investor Movement Index or IMX for January will be revealed at 12.30 pm ET. In the prior month, the level was 8.59.



