Cisco Live! 2018: Italtel Presented New Use Cases Based on the Cisco DNA Center

Italtel named a "model partner" by Cisco for its integration capabilities, investment in software and excellent customer service

Italtel, a leading multinational company operating in IP networking, cloud computing, cyber security, Network Functions Virtualization and Software-Defined Networks, has demonstrated innovative use cases around Cisco Digital Network Architecture (DNA), Industry 4.0 and Collaboration at Cisco Live! 2018 in Barcelona.

Italtel is a multiregional Cisco Gold partner. It can provide complete system integration for Cisco technologies and agile development capabilities for telecommunications products and smart frameworks that support automation and quality of service. As a gold sponsor of Cisco Live!, Italtel presented key use cases enabled by Cisco DNA Assurance, Cisco Kinetic and Cisco Spark that illustrate its ability to integrate cross-architectures for building end-to-end solutions such as Netwrapper for Safety and Surveillance and Indychatbot.

"In recent years, Italtel has worked on combining its competences across all areas of system integration and software development to build new use cases that illustrate our value and differentiate us from the rest of the market," said Camillo Ascione, VP Cisco Strategic Alliance Manager and CTO at Italtel. "With our software capabilities, we are able to develop applications that match our customers' requirements and address their specific needs. Alongside this, our sales team is transforming its approach to align with the new model launched by Cisco in the software solutions area."

This transformation has enabled Italtel to provide solutions that improve operational efficiency and deliver value-added services for its customers.

"With the programmability and intuitive network understanding that Italtel provides, we are able to transform our position with customers by taking a consultancy approach," continued Ascione. "If we can develop new use cases dedicated to our customers' specific line of business, we can provide them with new professional services, which is more profitable for us and more convenient for them."

Ronnie Ray, Director of DNA Center Product Management said:"Cisco is excited about our work with Italtel, as our partners are vital to our vision of transforming the network for a digital age. Italtel understands the value the network offers and is tapping into DNA Center to deliver valuable services to our joint customers."

Italtel will also be present at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona (February 26 - March 1) where these use cases and additional ones will be showcased by live demos.

Italtel is a multinational company that operates in the ICT sector. The offer is based on solutions for networks, data centers, business collaboration, digital security, the Internet of things. Together with Exprivia, which recently acquired Italtel's controlling shareholding, it constitutes a new large Italian ICT group that intends to be a leader in digital transformation through the development of innovative solutions and services both in Italy and abroad. http://www.italtel.com