Christie Velvet CorePlus LED delivers a flexible, full-featured, value-priced video wall solution

AMSTERDAM, Feb. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --ISE-- The new ChristieVelvetCorePlus LED video walls deliver unparalleled design flexibility for a value-priced LED video wall solution. Ranging in pixel pitches from 1.2 to 4.0 millimetres, the single architecture scales more easily to popular resolutions including 4K, is fully customizable with remote and on-board options, and can be both installed and serviced from either the front or back. Perfect for public spaces, casinos, theme parks, houses of worship, broadcast, control rooms, and conference rooms among many other applications, its direct mount system allows for a narrow installed depth of less than 100 millimetres.

Christie Velvet CorePlus is designed with a focus on flexibility and affordability while delivering a host of features normally found in more expensive LED. The on-board or remote power options for CorePlus increases installation possibilities while providing efficient heat management and redundancies for 24 x 7 operation. Christie Velvet CorePlus includes a direct mount system, making for quick and easy installation directly onto flat walls - eliminating the need for an additional mounting structure and thereby further reducing total system cost. Moreover, with the new E600 Controller, end users can easily scale to 4K at 60Hz.

"Our customers no longer have to sacrifice key capabilities when purchasing a value-priced LED video wall," said David Griffiths, Director of Market Development EMEA, Christie. "When you choose Christie, we work with you every step of the way to leverage CorePlus' incredible flexibility to map out a solution that will bring your vision to reality. You can rest assured that it will be delivered with the superior product quality, service and support associated with the Christie brand."

"The international markets for narrow pitch indoor LED continue to grow at an incredible pace, expected to expand 19 percent CAGR over the next four years to reach sales of $2.9 Billion in 2021." stated Chris McIntyre-Brown, associate director, Professional Equipment and Displays at FutureSource Consulting. "We're beginning to see (the) introduction of affordably priced LED video walls by premier AV manufacturers with capabilities to match customer requirements in international markets, which will spur broader adoption of narrow pixel pitch LED technology."

Christie provides customers with online LED calculator

Christie has also launched a new online LED calculator to allow its integrators, distributors, consultants and architect partners - as well as end users - to design quickly and easily an LED video wall to meet their unique requirements. With a simple click, customers can request a price quote from the Christie sales team.

"Christie strives to be the best partner for LED video walls" added Romanowitz, "and highly integrating our online LED configurator into our internal systems will allow us to more quickly and effectively respond to customer inquiries."

Christie Velvet CorePlus ships in the spring of 2018 complete with a three-year parts and labour warranty backed by Christie's renowned customer service.

Christie strengthens its Velvet Apex Series LED

Christie is also pleased announce that its Velvet Apex Series now makes 4K video walls better and less complicated with the new E600 Controller with 4K at 60Hz capability. Not only is the actual design easier to configure, fewer components are used in the signal chain, which means an artefact-free image and a better viewing experience for audiences.

Featuring low brightness enhancements, advanced image processing, HDR10 signal compatibility, and premium image quality, Christie Apex Series ensures your content is displayed both vividly and accurately - right down to the finest detail.

Fully certified and offering 24/7 operation with 4K at 60Hz resolution, Apex Series features front-access serviceability, direct mount system, remote and redundant power supply and a slim ADA-compliant design for a reliable and flexible LED video walls that lasts.

The enhanced Apex Series is available in a range of pixel pitches from 1.2 to 2.5 millimetres. The 0.9-millimetre model, introduced in December 2017, rounds out the offering with one of the smallest pitches available on the market. Featuring a 16:9 aspect ratio, the Apex Series displays content in impeccable detail, making it the ideal choice for applications where image quality and clarity is paramount - all backed by Christie's industry-leading warranties and support.

