Entrepreneur Agam Berry is Featured in a Travel-Based Article on Money Inc.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2018 / Agam Berry, a successful entrepreneur and native of India, is pleased to announce that he was recently featured in an article on Money Inc. that focused on his favorite travel destinations throughout India.

To read the article in its entirety, please check out http://moneyinc.com/agam-berrys-top-travel-destinations-india/.

As the reporter noted in the article, which is titled, "Agam Berry's Top Travel Destinations in India," Berry is the perfect source for insights into the best places to visit in India. In addition to being a native of the country, Berry's company has a number of offices throughout India, which has made him very familiar with many parts of the country.

"India is a vibrant tapestry, that for its visitors, appeals to all their senses. The fabrics, tastes, sights, scents and sounds are all engaged when visiting some of the best destinations in India," the reporter noted, adding that when it comes to recommending destinations to his friends, family and colleagues, Berry has plenty of ideas.

For example, as the article noted, Berry suggests that anybody who is interested in experiencing the spiritual side of India should make a stop in Dharamsala.

"Other than Tibet itself, it is home to the largest Tibetan temple. This sacred site is the Dalai Lama's monastery, and if you are lucky, you could catch one of his public lectures there," the article noted, adding that Mount Abu, with its lush green vegetation and tree-covered hills, is also on Berry's "must see" list.

Tirupati, a holy city that beckons tourists and pilgrims to its temples, is also one of Berry's favorite spots in India. Seated in the Tirumala hills, it overlooks lush countryside, numerous waterfalls, and is surrounded by smaller temples.

"Visitors to Tirupati also come to view its unique naturally-formed pre-Jurassic stone arch, significant in size at 25 feet long and 10 feet tall," the article noted.

Another one of India's holy cities, Rishikesh, is a beautiful spot that Berry is very fond of. The city, which is situated at the base of the Himalayas, holds a great amount of spiritual power for local Hindus.

"The natural surroundings of rivers and mountains are said to birth spiritual bliss in the hearts of its visitors," the article noted.

