CPR Cell Phone Repair: Genius Phone Repair Stores Join CPR Franchise Store Network

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2018 / CPR Cell Phone Repair, the largest and fastest growing retail electronic repair franchise in North America, is pleased to announce the addition of Genius Phone Repair to its network. Genius Phone Repair is an 18 store network located throughout Indiana and Michigan.

Josh Sevick, 'CPRs CEO, said "The Genius stores have a well-earned reputation as one of the best regional mobile device repair companies in the U.S. We are very pleased that the owners of Genius Phone Repair have decided to join the CPR system. With the addition of the Genius stores, we now have 450 franchised stores. We are optimistic that we will have 500 franchised stores by March 31st."

George Rogers, a District Manager for Genius Phone Repair, stated "Our owners and senior executives have an excellent relationship with CPR's management team and many of CPR's franchise owners. We look forward to working with them as we continue to grow our mobile device repair business. We are very excited about the prospects for ourselves, our people and both organizations."

Josh Sevick went on to say, "Working with seasoned industry veterans like the Genius team is always a pleasure. Their experience, knowledge and leadership will add a lot to the CPR system."

