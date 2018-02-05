

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were lower Monday as plunging U.S. stocks fueled concerns about a sell-off in all asset classes.



Data showing another increase in the U.S. rig count as weighed on prices.



Baker Hughes on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil climbed by 6 at 765 last week. Companies are racing to produce oil as prices have climbed to the highest in four years.



WTI light sweet crude oil slipped 50 cents to $64.95 a barrel.



The U.S. Purchasing Managers' Index or PMI for January will be published at 9.45 am ET. The economic analysts consensus is for 53.3, slightly down from 53.7 a month ago.



The ISM non-manufacturing index for January will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 56.2 , up from 55.9 in December.



TD Ameritrade's Investor Movement Indg cex or IMX for January will be revealed at 12.30 pm ET. In the prior month, the level was 8.59.



