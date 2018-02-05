Christie to showcase Crimson 3DLP laser phosphor projectors at ISE 2018

WOKINGHAM,England, Feb. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --The new ChristieCrimson Series of 3DLPlaser phosphor projectors will be on show at ISE 2018, delivering up to 25,000 ISO lumens, 60Hz processing, and Christie BoldColor Technology in a compact and rugged package with a low cost of ownership for rental, staging and fixed installation customers. For further cost savings, customers can upgrade from their existing Christie M Series and J Series to experience the lamp-free technology of the Crimson WU25 and HD25 without needing to purchase new lenses.

"Audiences will see an appreciable difference in both colour richness and brightness with Crimson at ISE 2018," said Miles Donovan, senior channel development manager EMEA, Christie. "And with its long-lasting brightness, rock-solid reliability, TruLife Electronics, and BoldColor Technology, the Crimson Series combines the best in laser phosphor technology with the brightness and colour that both fixed and live events stagers demand in today's ever-evolving marketplace. We're excited to see what our customers think of this new addition to our range at ISE."

Users will appreciate the ultra-fast processing of Christie TruLife' electronics and built-in warp and blend capabilities of Christie Twist'. Moreover, by adding Christie Mystique, users will reduce multiple projector calibration times from hours to minutes, saving both time and labour costs.

Designed with the technician in mind, the Crimson Series is built-tough and is easy to ship, handle and install thanks to its compact form factor, quiet operation and 360-degree orientation. Featuring an IP5X sealed, solid-state laser light source, Crimson projectors provide years of reliable, low-cost, and virtually maintenance-free operation while delivering vibrant, lifelike colours in theme parks, indoor and outdoor arenas and stadiums, entertainment venues, mega events, public spaces, and more.

Using an almost identical chassis as the bestselling Christie Boxer and featuring 20,000 hours of long life light, Crimson Series can withstand the rigors of the road and high-usage applications. For customers needing higher frame rates, and up to 120Hz for 3D visualization or simulation applications, the new Christie Mirage HD25 and Mirage WU25 fit the bill.

Crimson will receive its first public showcase in EMEA at ISE 2018 on the Christie stand (in Hall 1, Stand H70), where visitors will be able to get up close with Christie's latest 3DLP laser phosphor projector. Crimson ships in February 2018.

