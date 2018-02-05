Christie Terra delivers end-to-end 4K AV-Over-IP solution at ISE 2018

WOKINGHAM,England, Feb. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Christieis delighted to be bringing its Terra lineup of products to ISE for the first time. Terra comprises an expanding series of transmitters, receivers, control hardware and software that enables the design and integration of Software Defined Video over Ethernet (SDVoE)-compliant systems in a simple, flexible, highly-scalable and affordable package. With Terra, Christie offers a complete native 4K, 4:4:4 content delivery, from player to display.Terra helps customersleverage the benefits of the SDVoE' Alliance, which promises a standardized approach to maximize the scale, scope and user-experience of AV-over-IP system architecture and performance.

"We're looking forward to be bringing Terra to ISE, where we will be able to show systems integrators our latest developments and accessories at this exciting time in AV-over-IP technology. Christie has broad experience with image processing and AV-over-IP applications which makes us well positioned to produce products and solutions that provide superior quality and higher performance than traditional AV system designs," said Clark Williams, executive vice president, Content Management & Processing, Christie. "With an established, respected and trusted history supplying and supporting various high-end applications with performance-driven display technologies, advanced processing, warping, media playback and network-distributed systems to a variety of markets, we are proud to deliver Christie Terra as a new SDVoE-compliant solution. With this product introduction, Christie marks the beginning of an entirely new way of working that streamlines, enhances and improves AV distribution, processing and management in ways that have never before been possible."

Built on standardized SDVoE technology, Christie Terra solutions support video formats up to 4K at 60Hz and provide unprecedented performance capabilities transporting and processing of uncompressed, zero-frame latency, artefact-free video over affordable 10G Ethernet components. Christie is a founding member of the SDVoE alliance. Maintaining the integrity of a creator's source material without degradation, compression or latency; Christie addressed its image processing technology, lensing, input & output, content management (Spyder X80), show management (Pandoras Box Octo) & distribution management (Phoenix Quad) to create an end-to-end solution true to the content it serves. Christie Terra will be on show at stand 1H-70 at ISE 2018 in Amsterdam.

Additional information and specifications about Christie Terra can be found at the Christie website: https://www.christiedigital.com/emea

About Christie/b>

Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc. is a global visual and audio technologies company and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ushio Inc., Japan (JP:6925). Consistently setting the standards by being the first to market some of the world's most advanced projectors, complete system displays, and cinema audio solutions; Christie is recognized as one of the most innovative visual technology companies in the world. From retail displays to Hollywood, mission critical command centres to classrooms and training simulators, Christie display solutions and projectors capture the attention of audiences around the world with dynamic and stunning images, accompanied by awe-inspiring sound. Visit www.christiedigital.com /emea .

About the SDVoE Alliance

SDVoE is an acronym for "Software Defined Video over Ethernet". The SDVoE Alliance is a non-profit consortium of technology providers collaborating to standardize the adoption of Ethernet to transport AV signals in professional AV environments, and to create an ecosystem around SDVoE technology allowing software to define AV applications. The alliance participates in tradeshows and conferences, publishes white papers and case studies and promotes SDVoE technology, and solutions based on the technology, to system integrators, designers and consultants. Training and installer certification are also part of the mandate. The SDVoE Alliance founding members are AptoVision, Aquantia, Christie Digital, NETGEAR, Sony and ZeeVee. All interested parties are invited to join the alliance and work toward its goals. For more information, visit sdvoe.org .

