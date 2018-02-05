Prepare Your Business For The Next Era Of Digital Health With Frost & Sullivan's 2018 Predictions

Industry experts host interactive briefing discussing insights on top challenges impacting the market

SANTA CLARA, California, Feb. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Frost & Sullivan, the growth partnership company, announced today that it will host a live, complimentary Growth Innovation Leadership (GIL) briefing titled, "2018 Frost & Sullivan Predictions and Outlook for Digital Health," on Tuesday, February 22, 2018, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM Central Time. The webinar will offer expert insight from Daniel Ruppar, Frost & Sullivan's Digital Health Global Director, with contributions by the analyst team.

Digital Health isin anarea of innovation, opportunity, and challenges in a continually evolving environment. The increased global dynamics in IT, advancements in virtual care, surprising ecosystem partnerships, and the development of new business models, will all be part of a progression in the healthcare value as we continue to move forward.

"We currently are in a time of change in healthcare" noted Ruppar. "That so many great companies, innovators, payers, providers and consumers are looking at digital health related technologies and services as part of the solution to our challenges shows the promise they can bring in the market moving forward."

The webinar will provide expert insight on how to prepare for the future and gain insight into the hot topics you need to be aware of to drive your business forward into the next era of healthcare.

Join Frost & Sullivan's Digital Health experts in this exciting webinar, as they present insights on top issues impacting the Digital Health Market. The team will also offer specific perspectives on hot areas to watch this year. The presentation will be followed by a live Question & Answer session.

Expert Insight You Will Not Want to Miss:

Learn areas of growth and controversy for 2018 in digital health and health IT

Discussions on hot areas including AI, Digital Therapeutics and Blockchain

Movements of major ICT and Technology companies in their Healthcare strategy

in their Healthcare strategy Understand the critical vendors to watch for this year

For more information and to register for the webinar, click here. The event will also be recorded and available for on-demand viewing athttp://frost.ly/1ti.

