Oxygen Conserving Devices Market Size Worth $2.21 Billion By 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

The global oxygen conserving devices market is expected to reach USD 2.21 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing prevalence of respiratory diseases is expected to boost the adoption of oxygen conservation devices. According to the Global Asthma Network, nearly 334 million people are affected by asthma worldwide. This shows the potential demand for these devices in the coming years.

According to the WHO, rise in the incidence of COPD and other respiratory disorders is anticipated to boost the demand for oxygen therapy and consequentially increase the adoption of these products. Furthermore, factors such as increasing indoor & outdoor pollution and changing lifestyle contribute to the rising incidence of asthma, thereby fueling demand over the forecast period.

Growing demand for technologically advanced products with potential benefits such as less O 2 wastage, ease of use, increased portability, and enhanced patient response are among factors expected to generate lucrative growth opportunities. In addition, well-developed reimbursement structure and supportive regulatory framework are propelling the market. For instance, Medicare policies in the U.S. offer reimbursement for oxygen therapy equipment when it is prescribed by a healthcare professional.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Owing to early introduction, the reservoir oxygen delivery devices segment held the dominant share of 34.52%

Electromechanical pulsing devices are anticipated to grow at a lucrative rate of 12.5% as they exhibit higher O 2 conserving efficiency compared to other products

conserving efficiency compared to other products The home care segment held the largest share of the global oxygen conserving systems market on the basis of end use owing to the rising incorporation of oxygen therapy devices in home care settings

Long-term care units segment is expected to exhibit lucrative growth over the forecast period owing to an increase in the number of such units in developed countries

North America dominated the global oxygen conserving devices market owing to the presence of better reimbursement policies, growing patient population, and the local presence of a large number of key players

dominated the global oxygen conserving devices market owing to the presence of better reimbursement policies, growing patient population, and the local presence of a large number of key players Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a lucrative rate of 13.6% owing to developments in the healthcare market and increase in the disposable income of the masses

is anticipated to grow at a lucrative rate of 13.6% owing to developments in the healthcare market and increase in the disposable income of the masses Major players are involved in various strategies such as mergers & acquisitions to sustain their market position. For instance, in September 2017 , Air Liquide acquired Sogo Sangyo Kabushiki Kaisha, thereby increasing its home healthcare and medical gases business in Japan

Grand View Research has segmented the oxygen conservation devices market report on the basis of product, end-use, and region:

Oxygen Conservation Devices, Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Reservoir Oxygen Delivery Devices Electromechanical Pulsing Devices Transtracheal catheters Others

Oxygen Conservation Devices, End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Hospitals & Clinics Long-term Care Units Home Care

Oxygen Conservation Devices, Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe UK Germany Asia Pacific Japan China India Latin America Brazil Mexico MEA South Africa



