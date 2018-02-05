The twelfth annual BIO-Europe Spring(R) international partnering conference returns to Amsterdam, The Netherlands, March 12-14, 2018 at the Amsterdam RAI Convention Center. The event is produced by EBD Group in conjunction with our national partner, Health~Holland, representing the Dutch Top Sector Life Sciences Health, and supported by HollandBIO and the Netherlands Foreign Investment Agency (NFIA).

More than 2,500 senior executives from 1,400+ leading international biotech companies, pharmaceutical companies, investors and business development team members will attend this annual event, which will be held this year in a biotech hub known for its bold entrepreneurs and top-notch scientists, outstanding patient representatives and progressive policy makers working towards innovative medicines, vaccines and therapies.

The Netherlands is home to a vibrant, dense biotechnology cluster of more than 1,200 life sciences companies and research organizations, including 460 biotech companies and 116 medtech companies, all within a 120-mile radius, according to HollandBIO, the Dutch biotech industry association.

"We are looking forward to welcoming biotech entrepreneurs, pharma representatives and investors from all over the world to the Netherlands for an inspiring and energizing BIO-Europe Spring," said Hans Schikan, Chairman a.i. of the Top Sector Life Sciences Health. "In order to maintain and further improve our high standards of care, joining forces is critical. In a collaborative effort, the Dutch are pioneering solutions that combine health, innovation and affordability."

"BIO-Europe Spring is the most significant industry event of the new year where top executives from global biotech, pharma and finance come together to access hundreds of potential partners to make their companies' collaborative goals a reality," said Anna Chrisman, Group Managing Director, EBD Group. "We're so happy to return to Amsterdam after such a productive and successful conference there six years ago."

One-to-one partnering meetings facilitated by EBD Group's partneringONE(R) are a key business strategy that have transformed the drug development industry by facilitating collaboration between innovators and biopharma executives from every corner of the globe. Company presentations by early stage projects, innovative startups, established biotechs and midsize pharma companies are also a focus of the event and enable innovators to present directly to potential investors, pharma and development partners.

Some of the high-profile pharmaceutical companies who will be attending BIO-Europe Spring 2018 include AbbVie, Amgen, AstraZeneca, Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Johnson Johnson, Lilly, Merck, MSD, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, Roche, Sanofi, Takeda and others.

Last year's event featured:

15,028 one-to-one meetings

3,289 licensing opportunities posted

2,517 delegates

1,440 companies

117 company presentations

65 exhibitors

58 countries represented

20 workshops and panels

Registration information for BIO-Europe Spring is available online.

Additional links and information:

Follow BIO-Europe Spring 2018 on Twitter: @EBDGroup (hashtag: BIOEuropeSpring).

About EBD Group

EBD Group's overriding mission is to help collaborations get started across the life science value chain. Our range of partnering conferences has grown to become the largest and most productive conference platform in the industry. Each one of our six landmark events held in key life science markets around the world is powered by our state-of-the-art partnering software, partneringONE(R), that enables delegates to efficiently identify and engage with new opportunities via one-to-one meetings.

Today these events annually attract more than 12,000 senior life science executives who engage in over 48,000 one-to-one partnering meetings. These vital one-to-one engagements are the wellspring of deals that drive innovation in our industry. Our annual events are: BIO-Europe(R), BIO-Europe Spring(R), ChinaBio(R) Partnering Forum, BioEquity Europe, BioPharma America, and Biotech Showcase.

Tune into EBD Group's Partnering Insight for timely coverage of news that influences the business strategies of the life science industry. For more information please visit ebdgroup.com.

