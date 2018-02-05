Teewinot Life Sciences Corporation's Subsidiary, Teewinot Technologies, Ltd., Announced Today: Grant of a New Patent with Broad Claims to Biosynthetic Production of Cannabinoids

Furthers Mission to Address Unmet Medical Needs Across the Globe

TAMPA, Florida, Feb. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Teewinot Life Sciences Corporation, a global leader in the production and clinical development of cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals, and its wholly owned Irish subsidiary, Teewinot Technologies, Ltd. (fka Full Spectrum Laboratories, Ltd.), announced today the grant of U.S. Patent No. 9,879,292 ("the '292 patent"). The claims of the '292 patent cover biosynthetic production of cannabinoids and cannabinoid analogs.

Jeff Korentur, President and CEO stated, "We are happy to announce the continued expansion of our valuable patent portfolio. Our technology platform enables standardized and cost-effective manufacturing for the expanding category of cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals. Teewinot is currently in the process of identifying lead pre-clinical and clinical indications and are the premier, integrated biopharmaceutical company in this space with multiple US patents issued and a verifiable, scalable, plant-free biological manufacturing process."

Dr. Richard Peet, Teewinot's Executive Vice President and co-inventor of the '292 patent stated, "The '292 patent is an important addition to Teewinot's rapidly expanding patent portfolio that has been filed in key countries around the world. The '292 patent is Teewinot's seventh U.S. patent covering biosynthetic production of novel cannabinoids, cannabinoid prodrugs and cannabinoid analogs by means of biocatalysis and synthetic biology."

Teewinot's unique ability to cost-effectively manufacture industrial quantities of exact cannabinoid molecules and modify delivery methods may become an indispensable asset in the global quest to develop new, effective cannabinoid therapeutics. The company's system diversifies the number and types of molecules that can be made available for research, product development and commercial pharmaceutical production of potentially life changing drugs

About Teewinot Life Sciences Corporation

Teewinot Life Sciences Corporation is an international cannabinoid biopharmaceutical company focused on advanced pharmaceutical research and product development. Teewinot's novel platform manufacturing technology enables the production and delivery of products containing cannabinoids, cannabinoid prodrugs, and cannabinoid analogs. With headquarters in Tampa, Florida, and subsidiaries, Teewinot Technologies Ltd. in Ireland and Teewinot Laboratories, Inc. in Canada, The Teewinot Group's revolutionary technologies and intellectual property portfolio represent a breakthrough in creating safe and standardized cannabinoids. For more information, please visit www.tlscorp.com or follow us on Twitter (@teewinot_corp).

