IIA's 2018 International Conference in Dubai To Address Importance of Controls, Risk Management

Event will cover topics and issues vital to organizations

LAKE MARY, Florida, Feb. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --The truism "to err is human" took a terrifying turn for residents of Hawaii and Japan when human mistakes led to false missile alerts in both locations. Few organizations have the ability to stir such public panic, but all enterprises must be aware that missteps and unintended consequences can be potentially devastating.

During its upcoming 2018 International Conference in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) will deliver a timely program that addresses highly topical issues, from risk management, controls, and global issues impacting business to how organizations prepare for, handle, and recover from crises, such as a cybersecurity breach or business disruption.

"Mistakes shouldn't occur, but they inevitably do," said IIA President and CEO Richard Chambers, CIA, QIAL, CGAP, CCSA, CRMA. "Internal audit's role is to assure adequate controls and safeguards are in place and that they have been tested and are in working order. And that, in part, is what this conference will be emphasizing."

The IIA's International Conference will take place at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre, part of the Dubai World Trade Centre complex, 6-9 May 2018. With the theme "Connecting the World Through Innovation," highlights of the program include:

How Corporate Culture Can Silence the Whistle - Lessons Learned from Volkswagen's Dieselgate

Why Good People Do Bad Things: What's an Auditor to Do?

Preparing Internal Audit for the New World of Robotics and Automation

Bad Actors: Cyber Criminal Profiling and the Digital Crime Scene

Auditing the Corporate Business Continuity Plan

Prepare for Blockchain Disruption: The Basics and What It Means

Ethics and the Mindset of the Fraudster

"With a lineup of highly topical subjects and insightful speakers whose shared goal is to deliver a world-class conference reflective of The IIA's high standards of excellence, this will surely be an unmatched event," said Abdulqader Obaid Ali, Chairman of the UAE Internal Auditors Association. "We are pleased to be hosting thought leaders, academics and leading internal audit professionals from around the globe."

The largest gathering of internal auditors in the world, International Conference will feature more than 100 world-renowned speakers in over 70 sessions, including:

Claudia Olsson , newly appointed Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum and digital transformation strategist, founder and CEO of Exponential AB of Sweden , who will speak about the impact of technology development on individuals, organizations, and society.

, newly appointed Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum and digital transformation strategist, founder and CEO of Exponential AB of , who will speak about the impact of technology development on individuals, organizations, and society. H.E. Mohamed Ali Rashed Alabbar , founder and chairman of Emaar Properties, one of the largest real estate development companies in the world, and a pioneer in positioning Dubai as a world-class city. He will speak on reaching new heights through innovation.

, founder and chairman of Emaar Properties, one of the largest real estate development companies in the world, and a pioneer in positioning as a world-class city. He will speak on reaching new heights through innovation. Tanmay Bakshi , a 14-year-old software-development phenom from Canada who has been programming since the age of 5. Tanmay, a neural network architect and honorary IBM cloud advisor, will discuss open-source development related to information security and technology auditing.

, a 14-year-old software-development phenom from who has been programming since the age of 5. Tanmay, a neural network architect and honorary IBM cloud advisor, will discuss open-source development related to information security and technology auditing. H.E. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori , the UAE's Minister of Economy, who will examine global issues impacting business.

, the UAE's Minister of Economy, who will examine global issues impacting business. Abdullah Al-Rowais , Chief Audit Executive of Etihad Etisalat Co. of Saudi Arabia , who will speak on internal audit in action and the Mobily story.

"We look forward to a fantastic program in Dubai, the epicenter of a bustling region that is emerging as a major force within the global economy," said IIA Global Chairman J. Michael Peppers, CIA, QIAL, CRMA. "Attendees will be able to immerse themselves in a truly global experience with international colleagues, while engaging in learning across core tracks around leadership, innovation, value, and effectiveness."

For more information about the IIA's 2018 International Conference, please visit https://ic.globaliia.org/program

To register for the event, go to https://ic.globaliia.org/Pages/register.aspx

Contact:

John Babinchak

+1-407-937-1240/+1-407-325-5560

John.Babinchak@TheIIA.org

Suzanne Dawson

+1-646-941-9140

sdawson@scprgroup.com

About The Institute of Internal Auditors

The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) is the internal audit profession's most widely recognized advocate, educator, and provider of standards, guidance, and certifications. Established in 1941, The IIA today serves more than 190,000 members from more than 170 countries and territories. The IIA's global headquarters are in Lake Mary, Fla. For more information, visit global.theiia.org.