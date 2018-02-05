$4.3 Bn Military Antenna Market by Application, Type, Platform, Frequency Band, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Military Antenna Market by Application (Communication, SATCOM, Surveillance, Electronic Warfare, Navigation, Telemetry), Type (Dipole, Monopole, Array, Loop, Aperture, Travelling Wave), Platform, Frequency Band, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The military antenna market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 3.23 Billion in 2017 to USD 4.30 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.90% from 2017 to 2022.



Defense modernization programs and increasing procurement of military radars and air defense systems are expected to fuel the military antenna market.

The military antenna market has been segmented on the basis of platform, type, application, frequency, and region. Based on platform, the military antenna market has been segmented into airborne, ground, and marine. The ground segment is projected to lead the market during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for military radar antennas for use in military vehicles, base stations, and air and missile defense systems.

Based on application, the military antenna market has been segmented into communication, SATCOM, surveillance, electronic warfare, navigation, and telemetry. The electronic warfare market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The expected high growth rate can be attributed to the increasing adoption of modern warfare techniques in emerging nations in the Asia Pacific and Middle East regions.

Based on type, the military antenna market has been segmented into dipole, monopole, array, loop, aperture, and traveling wave antennas. The array antennas segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR owing to the increasing application of phased array antennas in military ships and aircraft due to benefits, such as high power and multipurpose applications.

The military antenna market has been studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World (RoW). The Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the largest market for military antennas in 2017. Military ship building activities in countries, such as Japan and South Korea are expected to lead to the high demand for military shipboard antennas, which is expected to drive the military antenna market in the region.

High cost involved in the development of military antennas can act as a challenge for the military antenna market. Major companies profiled in the report include Harris Corporation (US), Cobham plc (UK), Comrod Communications AS (Norway), Terma A/S (Denmark), and RAMI (US), among others.



New product launches and supply contracts were the key strategies adopted by leading players in the military antenna market from 2012 to 2017, which have enabled companies to strengthen their positions.

Market Dynamics



Drivers



Modernization Programs And Increasing Procurement of Radar And Air Defense Systems Due to Growing Transnational Disputes

Opportunities



Rise in Adoption of Unmanned Vehicles

Challenges



High Cost Involved in the Development of Military Antennas

System Requirements And Design Constraints

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Industrial Trends



7 Military Antennas Market, By Platform



8 Military Antennas Market, By Type



9 Military Antennas Market, By Application



10 Military Antennas Market, By Frequency Band



11 Regional Analysis



12 Competitive Landscape



13 Company Profiles



Alaris Antennas

Antenna Products

Cobham

Comrod

Harris

Hascall-Denke

MTI Wireless Edge

Rami

Rohde & Schwarz

Shakespeare Electronic Products Group

Terma

