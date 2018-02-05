Creating new business offerings to drive market growth and new developments for innovative LED product strategy

NEC Display Solutions today announced the acquisition of S[quadrat], a leading provider of LED solutions, as the company looks to expand its display technology portfolio to include complete LED systems for indoor (fine pitch) and outdoor solutions, designed and engineered in Germany.

With more than 30 years' experience in the AV industry, this acquisition further strengthens and positions NEC as one of the world's leading visual solutions provider while supporting a more consultative market approach focusing on in-depth understanding of customer challenges and vertical industry opportunities. The new acquisition will enable NEC to integrate and further develop its LED solutions and continue to develop its professional services and additional support capabilities. By providing a total package of full-service offerings along with its premium display technology NEC can offer end-to-end visualization services to its customers.

The market demand for large digital canvasses is rapidly growing across all major display technologies LFD video walls, large venue/laser projection and LED walls, whereas now NEC becomes a single source for all product categories providing customers the ultimate choice to match their individual needs. There's a clear growing demand from a range of industries for large-screen signage, advertisement and infotainment: transportation companies requiring bigger passenger information displays, retailers enhancing outdoor branding and advertising as well as in-store marketing, while other growth applications include control rooms, corporate conferencing environments and more.

Over the past three years NEC has successfully promoted the S[quadrat] product portfolio across all major markets. S[quadrat] has built an enviable reputation for state-of-the art LED display systems that combine high operating safety and pioneering feature sets that ensure a future-proof investment. These are combined with high quality components paired with an innovative design, all engineered in Germany. Customers can now benefit from a long-term LED expertise resulting in enhanced service offerings like Visualization as a Service with a holistic project sales support especially for complex installations including design, planning, consultancy, installation and after-sales support for long-lasting operation and investment security.

Hisatsugu Nakatani, President, NEC Display Solutions, Ltd. said: "NEC is offering the broadest visual solutions portfolio in the industry and is seen as a trusted advisor and total solutions provider. The acquisition of the S[quadrat] business will enable NEC to bring even greater value and benefits to our customers and partners by extending the service offerings. S[quadrat] and NEC follow the same strategic direction, focusing on high customer satisfaction performed by high quality products, sales leadership excellence and intense customer relationship building."

"We have been working closely with NEC since a couple of years now and we are really looking forward to join forces to create an even stronger impact to the market," said Andreas Brockschmidt, Sales and Marketing Director, S[quadrat] GmbH. "With our highly skilled expert team and long-term experience within the field of indoor and outdoor LED systems, we can offer professional and specialized added value and leverage the scale and value proposition to the NEC channel partners with service offerings like project planning, installations and maintenance."

About NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc.

NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc., a leading designer and provider of innovative displays, offers the widest range of products on the market, such as commercial- and professional-grade large-screen LCD displays, desktop LCD monitors, direct view LED displays, a diverse line of multimedia and digital cinema projectors, and integrated display solutions. Benefitting from the technologies of NEC Corporation and its own Research and Development, NEC produces leading-edge visual technology and customer-focused solutions for a wide variety of markets, including education, retail, transportation, broadcast, enterprise, healthcare, houses of worship, and many more. NEC is orchestrating a brighter world with the quality and reliability of its products and outstanding customer service. For additional information about NEC Display Solutions of America products, call (866) NEC-MORE, or visit the website at www.necdisplay.com. Follow us on our social media channels: Facebook, YouTube, Google+, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About S[quadrat]

Since founded in 2005, S[quadrat] has established itself as one of the leading providers of display systems in the field of video and information systems as well as architecture. S[quadrat] offers a "one-stop-shop" solution worldwide, including design and project planning to production and installation phase, supported by long-term service offerings. For more information about S[quadrat], follow link: http://www.squadrat.com

About NEC Corporation

NEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. By providing a combination of products and solutions that cross utilize the company's experience and global resources, NEC's advanced technologies meet the complex and ever-changing needs of its customers. NEC brings more than 100 years of expertise in technological innovation to empower people, businesses and society. For more information, visit NEC at http://www.nec.com.

Based on its Mid-term Management Plan 2015, the NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security, efficiency and equality of society. Under the company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, please visit http://www.nec.com/en/global/about/solutionsforsociety/message.html.

NEC is a registered trademark of NEC Corporation. All Rights Reserved. Other product or service marks mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners. ©2018 NEC Corporation.

