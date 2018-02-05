Drug Delivery Technologies Market Forecast 2018-2028

LONDON, February 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Analysis of Oral, Inhalable, Injectable/Implantable, Transdermal, Ocular and Nasal/Buccal Drug Delivery Technologies; Forecasts for Biologics, Vaccines and Major National Markets and Assessment of Leading Drug Delivery Companies

Report Details

What can be expected from the Drug Delivery Technologies Market? Which areas are going to grow at the fastest rates? This visiongain report shows you potential revenues to 2028, assessing data, trends, opportunities and prospects.

Our 188 page report provides 118 tables, charts, and graphs. Discover the most lucrative areas in the industry and the future market prospects. Our new study lets you assess forecasted sales across all the major regional and national drug delivery technologies market. You will see financial results, trends, opportunities, and revenue predictions. There is much opportunity in this fast moving market.

Forecasts from 2018-2028 and other analyses show you commercial prospects

Besides revenue forecasting to 2028, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares. Discover qualitative analyses (including SWOT analysis) and commercial developments.

See revenue forecasts for the leading regional and national markets

How will leading national and regional markets perform to 2028? Our study forecasts revenues in national markets, including:

• US

• EU5 (Germany, France, UK, Spain and Italy)

• Japan

• China

• India

• Brazil

• Russia

• South Korea

• Mexico

• Rest of the World

Leading companies and potential for market growth

Visiongain forecasts overall revenue for the Drug Delivery Technologies Market will reach $217.7bn in 2018. We predict high revenue growth over the forecast period driven by big pharma seeking diversification of their top-selling products and a growing demand for more patient-friendly treatments in healthcare.

Our work analyses the key companies in the market. See visiongain's analysis of ten leading companies, including:

• Alkermes

• 3M

• Skyepharma

• Becton Dickinson and Company (BD)

• Antares Pharma

• pSivida

• Applied Pharma Research (APR)

• Ethypharm

• Glycologic

• NanoPass Technologies

A company profile gives you the following information where available:

• Discussion of a company's activities and outlook including regional and national revenue shares

• Historic revenue, analysis and discussion of company performance

• Analysis of major products/services currently available on the market

• Acquisitions and strategic partnerships

Discover capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.

What issues will affect the drug delivery technologies industry?

Our new report discusses issues and events affecting the drug delivery technologies market. You will find discussions, including qualitative analyses:

• Highly fragmented and competitive market with significant variations in different geographic regions

• Changing political and regulatory landscape changing the prospects of future products and reimbursement opportunities

• Future opportunities for drug delivery technologies

You will see discussions of technological, commercial, and economic matters, with emphasis on the competitive landscape and business outlooks.

How theDrug Delivery Technologies Market Forecast 2018-2028: Analysis of Oral, Inhalable, Injectable/Implantable, Transdermal, Ocular and Nasal/Buccal Drug Delivery Technologies; Forecasts for Biologics, Vaccines and Major National Markets and Assessment of Leading Drug Delivery Companiesreport helps you

In summary, our 189-page report gives you the following knowledge:

• Revenue forecasts to 2028 for the Drug Delivery Technologies market- discover the industry's prospects, finding promising places for investments and revenues

• Revenue forecasts to 2028 for three major regional markets- US, EU5 and Rest of the World

• Revenue forecasts to 2028 for the leading national markets- US, Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Russia, South Korea, Mexico and Rest of the World

• Assessment of leading companies- analysis of services, business operations, revenue (where available) and mergers & acquisitions

• Discussion of what stimulates and restrains companies and the market

• Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market

You will find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. You will receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with this invaluable business intelligence.

Information found nowhere else

With our survey you are less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss opportunities. See how you could benefit your research, analyses, and decisions. Also see how you can save time and receive recognition for commercial insight.

Visiongain's study is for everybody needing commercial analyses for the drug delivery technologies market and leading companies. You will find data, trends and predictions. Please order our report now.

