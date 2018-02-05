Ensures 360° mobile protection by adding threat detection capabilities to iOS and Android devices

Enhances Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) systems and automates threat prevention

Orange Cyberdefense, the Orange Group's entity that specializes in cybersecurity, and Check Point Software Technologies have teamed up to deliver a new Orange service called Mobile Threat Protection to help multinational enterprises safeguard their mobile device fleets against current and emerging threats.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180205005496/en/

Orange Mobile Threat Protection will help multinationals safeguard their mobile devices (Photo: Orange Business Services (brand library))

The frequency of mobile attacks is growing and no-one is immune. Business is carried out more and more on mobile devices, dramatically increasing the likelihood of a network attack or infection. A recent report by Dimensional Research found that two out of 10 enterprises have already experienced a mobile cyberattack, with an even larger number totally unaware they have been breached.

Mobile Threat Protection

Based on Check Point Sandblast Mobile technology, Mobile Threat Protection is an Orange managed service. It embeds an easy-to-deploy app that runs in the background of the user's device. It protects the device with accurate threat detection and alerts to attacks, without impacting device performance or battery life. The service runs on both iOS and Android platforms and is not tied to any specific carrier. An admin dashboard gives a global outlook of the fleet security and provides detailed threat analysis.

Mobile Threat Protection can detect next-generation malware together with vulnerabilities in networks, operating systems and apps, as well as SMS phishing. It defends mobile devices from a wide range of attacks, including malware infected apps, man-in-the-middle attacks on compromised public Wi-Fi and Bluetooth networks, operating system exploits and the fast-expanding trend for sending malicious links through SMS.

Orange Mobile Threat Protection can be used as a standalone managed service to highlight threat visibility, letting companies adapt security policies accordingly, or integrated directly into mobile device management solutions to automate threat remediation and shorten risk exposure. This includes Orange Device Management Premium, an EMM managed service which enables enterprises to manage mobile deployments and enforce corporate data security policies using a granular compliance engine. Both services are supported by Orange mobile experts who provide 24/7 support and ongoing training to improve end-users awareness in securely managing sensitive data.

"As attacks become more frequent and sophisticated our customers are looking to shore up their mobile security. Our Mobile Threat Protection managed service provides a comprehensive and easy-to deploy solution to help secure mobile devices from advanced cyber threats now and in the future," said Michel Van Den Berghe, CEO of Orange Cyberdefense.

"We are excited to collaborate with Orange Business Services to deliver this level of cyber protection to mobile users," said Nathan Shuchami, Vice President of Emerging Products at Check Point Software Technologies. "As a direct result of the close relationship between our companies, we are empowering enterprises to adopt mobile technology without the worry of data loss or breach."

Orange Cyberdefense is the Orange Group's entity dedicated to developing and delivering end-to-end cybersecurity solutions for global enterprises. It assembles over 1,000 experts across 7 SOCs (Security Operation Centers), 2 CyberSOCs (Cyber Security Operation Center) and 3 CERT (Computer Emergency Response Teams) in locations in France and around the globe.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading provider of cyber security solutions to governments and corporate enterprises globally. Its solutions protect customers from cyber-attacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware and other types of attacks. Check Point offers a multilevel security architecture that defends enterprises' cloud, network and mobile device held information, plus the most comprehensive and intuitive one point of control security management system. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.

About Orange Business Services

Orange Business Services, the B2B branch of the Orange Group, and its 21,000 employees, is focused on supporting the digital transformation of multinational enterprises and French SMEs across five continents. Orange Business Services is not only an infrastructure operator, but also a technology integrator and a value-added service provider. It offers companies digital solutions that help foster collaboration within their teams (collaborative workspaces and mobile workspaces), better serve their customers (enriched customer relations and business innovation), and support their projects (enriched connectivity, flexible IT and cyberdefense). The integrated technologies that Orange Business Services offer range from Software Defined Networks (SDN/NFV), Big Data and IoT, to cloud computing, unified communications and collaboration, as well as cybersecurity. Orange Business Services customers include over 3,000 renowned multinational corporations at an international level and over two million professionals, companies and local communities in France.

Learn more at www.orange-business.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and our blogs.

Orange is one of the world's leading telecommunications operators with annual sales of 40.9 billion euros in 2016 and 269 million customers worldwide at 30 September 2017. Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180205005496/en/

Contacts:

Press contact:

Orange Business Services

Elizabeth Mayeri, +1 212 251 2086

elizabeth.mayeri@orange.com