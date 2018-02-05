LOWELL, Mass., 2018-02-05 15:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Micro Biosystems, a leading provider of automated, non-destructive, rapid microbial detection, is pleased to announce the addition of Mike Noyes as Vice President of Operations. Mike will report directly to the CEO, Robert Spignesi.



Mr. Noyes brings over 25 years of executive Operations experience with leading medical device companies. Most recently, he held the position of Vice President of Operations at Smith Medical, where he successfully developed a new manufacturing footprint and network optimization strategy and managed all North American manufacturing facilities with over 4,000 employees. Previously, Mr. Noyes held multiple Operations positions at Smith Group including VP, Operations North America and Regional Director, Northeast Operations. Mr. Noyes' prior experience includes positions at Medtronic Corporation, Angiolink, Galileo Corporation, Tyco Healthcare, and Cordis.



"I am delighted to have an executive of Mike's caliber and experience to join our executive team," said CEO Robert Spignesi. "His track record of developing operations strategies in addition to optimizing and scaling manufacturing processes across global site networks will be instrumental to our continued growth and success."



"I am excited to join the team at Rapid Micro Biosystems as VP of Operations and take on this assignment as the company develops to become the leader in automated, rapid microbiology detection method," said Mr. Noyes.



Mike holds a M.S. degree in Mechanical Engineering from Columbia University, an MBA from Nova Southeastern University and a B.S. degree in Electrical Engineering from Northeastern University.



About Rapid Micro Biosystems Rapid Micro Biosystems creates innovative products for fast, accurate, and efficient detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals, biologics, biotechnology products, medical devices, and personal care products. The company's Growth Direct-the first and only growth-based system to automate compendial testing-detects contamination more quickly, delivering compelling economic benefits to manufacturers while improving their quality control (QC) process.



www.rapidmicrobio.com



Contact: Eugenia Kendrick Rapid Micro Biosystems ekendrick@rapidmicrobio.com