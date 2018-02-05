In connection with the opening of new ISINs under Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 15 May 2017, Nykredit issues new Final Bond Terms.



The Final Bond Terms for series 32H and 32G are stated below.



Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 15 May 2017 and the relevant Final Bond Terms are available for download in Danish and English. In the event of discrepancies between the original Danish text and the English translation, the Danish text shall prevail. The documents can be found on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.



Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=662049