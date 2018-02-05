Pacifico Energy has commenced construction on a 55 MW solar PV plant in Gifu Prefacture, Japan. It is expected to be operational in 2019.Toyo Engineering Corporation is acting as EPC contractor for the 55 MW Minami Mega Solar Power Plant, located on a golf course in Japan's Gujo City, Gifu. It is slated to begin commercial operation in July 2019. Overall, the PV plant is set to generate 55 million kWh annually, with the electricity going to the Chubu Electric Power Co., Inc. Pacifico Energy has previously put into operation two mega solar plants in Okayama, and one in Miyagi. The Tokyo-based ...

