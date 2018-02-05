The Capita revival continued on Monday as shares in one of the government's favourite outsources led the FTSE 250 risers. Capita shares bombed last week after the company announced a £700m cash call, suspended the dividend and started an asset sell off. It also came under fire from heavyweight shareholder Royal London Asset Management which accused the company of flouting corporate governance rules in the past, but welcomed boardroom changes in the past 18 months. Royal London, which holds ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...