Shares in Capita rallied on Monday as a blog post from star fund manager Neil Woodford talked up the possibility that the outsourcer's low valuation could make it a big target. In a post on the Woodford Investment Management website, Woodford, who is a big shareholder in the group, said, "There are of course buyers of corporate assets that are not disciples of the momentum school of investing - I suspect that other businesses and private equity buyers will be circling Capita as I write." ...

