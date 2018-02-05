The official receiver issued an update to the proceeding surrounding collapsed support services group Carillion on Monday, announcing that it while it had managed to save a further 100 jobs linked to public sector contracts, a total of 452 people would be let go across the country. After 377 Carillion workers lost their jobs on Friday, the Official Receiver took that total to 829 on Monday. With 100 more jobs transferred to new employers, 1,019 positions have so far been safeguarded by the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...