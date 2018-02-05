AIM-listed engineering services group Renew Holdings has sold its loss-making Forefront business to Ferns for a de-minimis consideration, exiting low pressure, small diameter gas pipe replacement activities. As a result of the disposal, the consolidated results for the group will show a non-cash, balance sheet write-down of assets and intangible assets of around £9m relating to Forefront, which will be shown as an exceptional item in the accounts. "There has been no improvement in the ...

