Strategic Account Management Association (SAMA) Partners with Corporate Visions to Launch Online Alternative for Their Certification Training Program

PLEASANTON, California, Feb. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --In response to growing demand from their members, the Strategic Account Management Association (SAMA) is launching an online training alternative for their certification program. And, they've selected Corporate Visions, a leading sales messaging and skills consulting and training company, as their partner to deliver the first two offerings.

"Our member companies represent more than 200 of the biggest companies in the world, and our SAM participants are calling on their largest, most strategic accounts. They've told us they want a virtual alternative instead of classroom training for gaining their CSAM certification, so they don't have to take time out of the field to get this valuable accreditation," said Bernard Quancard, President and CEO for SAMA.

The program, developed by Corporate Visions, provides an extensive library of eLearning modules to transfer the knowledge, along with online recorded "challenges" to practice and demonstrate proficiency on key concepts. The online challenges require the participant to submit an example of their work, including actual short presentations, which are then assessed by Corporate Visions' expert consultants who are former executive buyers and decision-makers. In addition to receiving a detailed score, the consultants provide specific, documented feedback and push short refresher videos based on identified weak spots.

"We think there's potential for this online environment to be even more impactful than traditional classroom training," said Tim Riesterer, Chief Strategy Officer for Corporate Visions. "In many classrooms, including virtual classrooms, practice can be limited and feedback muted due to time constraints and instructor concerns about ratings. In this virtual recorded setting, everyone must practice and submit complete challenges, and receive detailed coaching feedback and even remediation content."

About Corporate Visions, Inc.

Corporate Visions is a leading marketing and sales messaging, content, and skills training company. Global B2B companies come to us when they want to:

Create Value - Break the status quo and differentiate your solutions from competitors

- Break the status quo and differentiate your solutions from competitors Elevate Value - Build a more effective business case to justify executive decisions

- Build a more effective business case to justify executive decisions Capture Value - Maximize the profitability of each deal and customer lifetime value

About the Strategic Account Management Association

SAMA is the leading organization focused on helping establish strategic, key and global account management as a separate profession, career path and proven corporate strategy for growth.

