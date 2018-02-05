ATOS: Atos Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, Europe

Paris, February 5 2018 - [i] based on its ability to execute and its completeness of vision. Additionally Atos is positioned as a Leader in North America in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America[ii]. North America is Atos' largest geography.

This Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, Europe evaluated 15 service providers that offer managed workplace services in Europe, based on their completeness of vision and ability to execute.

With its Atos Digital Workplace (https://atos.net/en/solutions/atos-digital-workplace) offering, Atos has a true end-to-end solution to transform the employee experience. Delivered through an enhanced partnership ecosystem, it includes:

A secure, mobile workplace, available anytime, anywhere

Cloud based services (Workplace-as-a-service)

Consumer-like end-user support with the Help and Interaction Center and

Feature-rich communication and collaboration services (including Unify's OpenScape Cloud & Circuit products).

"We feel that being named as a Leader by Gartner reflects the expertise of our 15,000-strong team of Workplace experts worldwide," said Peter Pluim, Executive Vice President for Infrastructure and Data Management at Atos. "With our Atos Digital Workplace offering we are focused on delivering a great user experience and supporting businesses who are facing the challenges in today's evolving workplace, so that they are able to create an agile and secure digital workplace in which employees can thrive."

To read a complimentary copy of the full Gartner report, please go to http://go.atos.net/mq-mws-eu (http://go.atos.net/mq-mws-eu).

i Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, Europe, David Groombridge, Claudio Da Rold, Federica Troni, Nikos Drakos, 3rd January 2018.

ii Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America, Daniel Barros, Helen Huntley, Karen A. Hobert, 23 January 2018.

Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

