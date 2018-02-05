Global Bone Cement & Glue Market 2018-2022 - Increasing Incidence of Sports Injuries is a Major Driver

DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Bone Cement & Glue Market by Type (PMMA, Calcium Phosphate, Natural, Synthetic), Application (Arthroplasty (Total Knee, Hip, Shoulder), Kyphoplasty, Vertebroplasty), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers) - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bone glue market is expected to reach USD 1,322.6 Million by 2022 from USD 993 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 5.9%.



Factors driving the growth of this market include the increasing incidence of sports injuries, growth in geriatric population, developments in the field of regenerative medicine, and the growing number of road accidents and trauma cases are driving the growth of this market. On the other hand, inadequate reimbursement, high costs, and extensive clinical data requirements for launching new products are some factors expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent during the forecast period.



This market is categorized by type into bone cement and bone glue. The bone glue segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The increasing number of fractures and orthopedic surgeries is driving the growth of this segment.



By end user, the bone cement and glue market is segmented into hospitals, clinics/physician offices, and ambulatory surgery centers. The hospitals segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The rising number of orthopedic surgeries performed in hospitals and increasing number of hospitals in developing countries are the major factors driving the growth of this end-user segment.



In 2017, the bone cement and glue market was dominated by North America, followed by Europe. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the developing healthcare infrastructure, growing medical tourism, influx of international players, government initiatives to promote sports, and the growing geriatric population in the APAC countries.



The key players in the bone cement and glue market include Stryker Corporation (US), Zimmer Biomet (US), DePuy Synthes (US), Smith & Nephew (UK), Arthrex (US), DJO Global (US), Exactech (US), TEKNIMED (France), Heraeus Medical (Germany), CryoLife (US), Cardinal Health (US), and Trimph (Australia).



