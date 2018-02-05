New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2018) - NetworkNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled "Inherent Nature of Blockchain Technology Opens Door for New Industry Applications," featuring India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE MKT: IGC).

There are currently four proprietary cannabis-based products in IGC's pipeline, including the company's lead product, Hyalolex, for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The formulation of this flagship candidate includes the psychoactive cannabinoid tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), which works in combination with other active ingredients to slow the buildup of plaque in the brain.

Importantly, IGC plans to develop its blockchain platform to bring Hyalolex to market, and from there leverage the advantages of the technology to address inadequate product labeling, transactional difficulties, product origin and other broad industry challenges.

About IGC

IGC is engaged in the development of cannabis based combination therapies to treat Alzheimer's, pain, nausea, eating disorders, several end points of Parkinson's, and epilepsy in dogs and cats. IGC has assembled a portfolio of patent filings and four lead product candidates addressing these conditions. The company is based in Maryland, USA. For more information please visit www.IGCInc.us.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

