AnalytixInsight has recently announced plans to augment its AI platform by working with blockchain technology (http://nnw.fm/qOXd6). Blockchain allows information, including financial transactions, to be quickly and securely transferred between users. By creating a distributed information storage system, it allows quicker transactions which will lead to reduced transaction costs and settlement times for users of CapitalCube and the company's other products. The company believes that this will lead to even greater revenues from existing multi-year agreements with partner companies.

This blockchain technology will also be used to enhance the services provided by Marketwall, a 49% owned subsidiary of AnalytixInsight. Marketwall is preparing to deploy a mobile stock trading and banking app connected to the MarketHub trading platform.

About AnalytixInsight Inc.

AnalytixInsight's artificial intelligence platform transforms data into narratives. AnalytixInsight's online portal CapitalCube algorithmically analyzes market price data and regulatory filings to create insightful, actionable narratives and research on approximately 50,000 global companies and ETFs, providing high-quality financial research and content for investors, information providers, finance portals and media. AnalytixInsight holds a 49 percent interest in Marketwall, a mobile platform for banking and stock trading. AnalytixInsight owns Euclides Technologies Inc., a workflow analytics systems integrator. For more information, visit the company's website at www.AnalytixInsight.com.

