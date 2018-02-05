Security and Vulnerability Management Market to Surpass US$ 20,665.9 Mn by 2027

VALLEY COTTAGE, New York, February 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new report published by Future Market Insights titled "Security and Vulnerability Management Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012 - 2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017 - 2027)," the global security and vulnerability management market was valued at US$ 5,749.5 Mn in 2016 and is projected to reach US$ 20,665.9 Mn by 2027 end. The primary reasons behind this growth are the positive outlook towards escalating demand for next-generation security and vulnerability management solutions and collaboration with cloud service providers. The report on the global market for security and vulnerability management covers various market segments such as region, component, enterprise type, and vertical.

Global Security and Vulnerability Management Market: Dynamics Impacting Growth

Continuous demand for cyber security solutions due to an increase in cyber attacks

Demand for remote solutions and increasing usage of cloud technologies

Continuous growth in the IT sector across the globe

Increasing number of internet users and high adoption of security and vulnerability management solutions in the healthcare industry

Continuous launching of new products and solutions

Global Security and Vulnerability Management Market: Forecast by Region

The seven key geographies of North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, APEJ, Japan and MEA have been covered in this report. In terms of value, North America is projected to be the most attractive regional market in the global security and vulnerability management market during the forecast period. However, the market in APEJ is expected to register high Y-o-Y growth rates throughout the forecast period. The market in APEJ is projected to exhibit relatively faster growth in terms of value, and is expected to register a CAGR of 13.3% over the forecast period.

Global Security and Vulnerability Management Market: Forecast by Component

On the basis of component, the global security and vulnerability management market is segmented into software and services. In 2016, the software segment was the dominant segment, valued at US$ 4,774.6 Mn, and is expected to remain dominant in terms of value throughout the forecast period. However, the services segment is expected to exhibit relatively high growth rates in terms of value and is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 13.6% over the forecast period.

Global Security and Vulnerability Management Market: Forecast by Enterprise Type

On the basis of enterprise size, the global security and vulnerability management market is segmented into small enterprises, medium enterprises, and large enterprises. In terms of value, the small enterprises segment is expected to increase 3.4X during the forecast period. The large enterprises segment is expected to create an incremental opportunity of US$ 8,823.4 Mn during the forecast period.

Global Security and Vulnerability Management Market: Forecast by Vertical

Vertical segmentation consists of IT and Telecom, Retail, Government, BFSI, Healthcare, Energy & Utility, Defence and Others. Among the vertical segments, the healthcare segment is projected to exhibit relatively high growth in terms of value and is expected to register a CAGR of 13.2% over the forecast period.

Global Security and Vulnerability Management Market: Key Players

Some of the significant players operating in the global security and vulnerability management market are IBM Corporation, Micro Focus, Symantec Corporation, Rapid7, Inc., Qualys, Inc., Trend Micro, Inc., Tenable, Inc., McAfee LLC, Tripwire, Inc., and RSA Security LLC (Dell EMC).

